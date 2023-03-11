KANE — The annual Friend’s Memorial Library Soup and Pie Luncheon will be held at the Kane Community Center on Fraley Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.
Dine in or take out a complete lunch of homemade soup (25 to choose from), pie, and a beverage for $7, with additional soup or pie servings at $3.
While enjoying soup and pie, enter to win a Pysanky Egg created by Shandra Wilson and take part in the 50/50 raffle. Raffle tickets will be on sale at $1 each or $5 for an arm’s length.
As always, the library would like to thank the Kane community and local businesses for all the generous donations, this event would not be possible without you.
All proceeds benefit the Friend’s Memorial Library in Kane to support its resources, programs, and services.