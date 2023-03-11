Soup and Pie

Get to the front of the line at the annual Soup and Pie Luncheon fundraiser in Kane. Pies galore and 25 varieties of soup will be available, as well as raffles and a chance to win a Pysanky Egg.

KANE — The annual Friend’s Memorial Library Soup and Pie Luncheon will be held at the Kane Community Center on Fraley Street from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

Dine in or take out a complete lunch of homemade soup (25 to choose from), pie, and a beverage for $7, with additional soup or pie servings at $3.

