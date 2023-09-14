OLEAN, N.Y. — Southern Tier Catholic School has reopened for prekindergarten through seventh grade for the 2023-24 school year, while it is hoped high school classes will return as current students advance into their high school years.
Archbishop Walsh Academy is on hold as no high school students from the 2022-23 academic year elected to make the move from the former school building off West State Street to the St. John’s campus.
Frank McAndrew, president of the board that oversees Southern Tier Catholic School and Walsh, said Tuesday that classes were offered to high school students through a virtual learning model, but no students opted to take part. He said it wasn’t feasible for the board to be able to staff all subjects in person at the high school level, which led to offering the virtual learning model that is based on Catholic schooling.
“We’re certainly hoping that, as the students in the younger grades continue, they may want to stay” in Catholic education, McAndrew said. “The model is there ... if a high school student wanted to enroll tomorrow we offer that option.”
Regarding the lower grades — there are about 40 students enrolled — McAndrew said, “We are off to a great start.”
He noted the appointment of Brittany Nichols as principal. She has been teaching for the past nine years, with the last five being at the kindergarten level at Southern Tier Catholic.
Nichols has a degree in early childhood education and taught at a private Christian school in Bradford, Pa. before joining STCS. She was the head elementary teacher last year at STCS and has been an active member of the Parent Teacher Association.
“We are also honored to announce that Bishop Micheal Fisher of the Diocese of Buffalo) will be visiting to celebrate a grand reopening Mass on Thursday at noon in St. John’s Church,” McAndrew said.
Community members, parents and alumni are invited. A blessing of the school and a light refreshment reception will follow and all are welcome to attend.
McAndrew said the relocation to St. John’s “has been a remarkable journey” made possible by the “unwavering support of our dedicated staff, parents, students, benefactors and the local community.” He said the new location offers a vibrant atmosphere that will enhance the educational experience for the students.
Nichols added, “We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the St. John’s community and beyond during this transition. We look forward to a bright future in our new location, where we will continue to provide a faith-based, academically rigorous education that fosters the growth of our students in a nurturing and caring environment.”
Enrollment remains open for the just-begun school year for Montessori through eighth grade. Families may schedule a tour or seek more information at stcswalsh.org.
The Diocese of Buffalo listed the STCS/Walsh building for sale in the of summer of 2022 to comply with guidance given by a bankruptcy court. After several attempts to purchase the building for fair-market value, the school board of directors opted for what they called a more fiscally viable path by moving to St. John’s.
Extensive renovations on the former Walsh building, listed along with its 11 total acres for sale at $300,000, have been estimated at more than $2 million.
Walsh’s high school students had been taught at the former North 24th Street location since 1959.
Southern Tier Catholic was formed in 1987 as a consolidation of the St. John’s and St. Mary of the Angels schools, which were the two remaining parochial elementary schools in Olean at that time. STCS joined Walsh at the North 24th Street campus in 2009.