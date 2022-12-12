Turkeys in the snow

A rafter of wild turkeys walk along the shoulder of a snowy road over the weekend.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

Everyone is asking whether the snow is coming this week, and so far, the answer is a perplexing — who knows.

According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Colbert, “there is a 50/50 chance right now that the area will get measurable snow.”

