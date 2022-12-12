Everyone is asking whether the snow is coming this week, and so far, the answer is a perplexing — who knows.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Colbert, “there is a 50/50 chance right now that the area will get measurable snow.”
Tonight, he explained, will be dry and cloudy. And, “Tuesday is going to be the best day for McKean County. It will be sunny and dry — a really nice day,” said Colbert.
But then things start to go downhill.
By Wednesday, the clouds start rolling in, he said, and then the clouds will get thicker and lower overnight, “this is where we will start to watch what happens. There will be a rain and snow mix overnight Wednesday but what it does after that is uncertain.”
Colbert explained the two scenarios that are causing the issue, “If the primary is to the west, it will reduce the amount of snow in the region, however, if we get a coastal low from the east, there will be much more snow in the area.”
He said it is just too early to tell what is in store for Thursday.
“Right now, if I had to call it, it would be about a 30% chance of plowable snow — that’s 2 inches or more,” he said.
As everyone ponders the week ahead, keep the weather in mind.