SMETHPORT — The United Methodist Church of Smethport and Christian Community Services are sponsoring a community collection of needs.
When out shopping this week, think of those in need and pick up some extra items that could be donated. Items needed include: paper products, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, male and female hygiene products like toothpaste, brushes, shaving cream, razors, deodorant, bar soap, sugar, flour, instant potatoes, canned goods, condiments, and other nonperishables.
This is a drive-by and drop-off event. The collection will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. July 29, in front of Hamlin Bank on Main Street in Smethport. For those who are unable to make it on Saturday, items may be taken directly to Christian Community Services (CCS) on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 10 and 11 a.m. CCS is located under Hamlin Bank on Fulton Street in Smethport.
Support of those less fortunate is appreciated.