ERIE — A resident of Smethport pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court to 6 months of probation on his conviction of possessing a fake United States Marshal badge and impersonating a Deputy United States Marshal, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Ernest Lathrop, Sr., 60, 856 Wolf Run Road, Smethport, Pennsylvania.

