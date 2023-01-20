ERIE — A resident of Smethport pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court to 6 months of probation on his conviction of possessing a fake United States Marshal badge and impersonating a Deputy United States Marshal, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced on Thursday.
United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter imposed the sentence on Ernest Lathrop, Sr., 60, 856 Wolf Run Road, Smethport, Pennsylvania.
According to information presented to the court, Lathrop falsely portrayed himself as a Deputy United States Marshal and during his false impersonation possessed a fake United States Marshal badge.
Assistant United States Attorney Christian A. Trabold prosecuted this case on behalf of the government. United States Attorney Chung commended the United States Marshal’s Service and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Lathrop.