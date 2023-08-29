SMETHPORT — A Smethport man is in McKean County Jail, held without bail, for allegedly threatening to shoot a police officer who stopped him for DUI earlier in the day Saturday.
Dennis Walker, 56, of 40 Irons Hollow Road, is charged with terroristic threats — serious public inconvenience, a third-degree felony; terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; and retaliation against a witness or victim, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Officer Kevin Seipp of Smethport Borough Police had stopped a vehicle driven by Walker for suspicion of DUI.
At 6:34 p.m., state police were called to Walker’s residence by his wife, who said she was concerned about him. She reported that he had threatened to shoot Officer Seipp after the DUI arrest, the complaint stated.
She said when Walker was brought home, he was yelling at Seipp to get off his property. When she got her husband into the house, he grabbed a rifle and said he was going to “shoot Officer Seipp at the Smethport Police Department,” the complaint stated. Then, while he was still highly intoxicated, he left the house with his rifle.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, state police interviewed Seipp, who said he arrested Walker at 5:05 p.m. for driving under the influence. During the course of the arrest, Walker said Seipp’s “days were numbered” and “you got it coming,” the complaint stated.
Seipp said Walker remained uncooperative throughout the arrest. Attempts were actively made Saturday night to find and apprehend Walker, to no avail. He was arrested Sunday and arraigned at 11:46 a.m. before District Judge Bill Todd.
Todd remanded Walker to jail without bail, saying Walker was a threat to himself and others and he is to have no contact with Seipp or any state police officer. As a condition of bail, he must surrender all firearms.
Walker is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.