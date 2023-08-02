SMETHPORT — The S. W. Smith Library partnered with the Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive through the Bloodmobile from 2 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 22. Bradford’s Pizza Napoli food truck will be at the library at 10:30 a.m. and will be set-up for services until items are sold-out.
Donors will be entered into a running to win a $100 Walmart gift card. There will be four winners chosen each week during the month of August.
To set up an appointment time to donate, call (814) 456-4206. Donors must be over the age of 16; weigh 110 pounds or more; have had no tattoos or piercings in the previous three months; and are in general good health.