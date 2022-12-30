SMETHPORT — As residents and drivers that frequent the Smethport area can attest, there has been considerable construction activity ongoing in the Water Street and Mechanic Street areas of the Borough over the last 15 months.
The $5.5 million Water Street Upgrade Project involving water and sewer line replacement work is nearly complete, although now shut-down for the winter. Remaining work, to be completed in the Spring, will involve finishing storm sewer improvements at five intersections along Water Street, paving of the remainder of Water and Mechanic Streets and restoration of yards, berms and sidewalks that have been impacted by the construction.
As customers have probably been expecting, it is now time to pay for all this work.
The board of directors of the Borough of Smethport Authority has approved rate increases for sewer and water service for the coming year.
Water service (currently $38/month) will increase to $48/month which includes the first 5,000 gallons. Any additional gallons will be billed at a rate of $7.20/1,000 gallons an increase of $1.50. These changes amount to about a 26% increase.
Sewer service (currently $36/month) for most customers, will increase to $50/month, a 39% increase.
It has been 20 years since sewer rates were increased in Smethport. Likewise, it has been 12 years since water rates were increased. During that time period, inflation has increased the costs for goods and services dramatically, particularly during the last year.
Also, over the last 10 years significant upgrades have been made to the sewer and water systems that serve the residents of Smethport and nearby portions of Keating Township that are connected directly to the Borough systems. These upgrades include a $1,000,000 Fine Screen Project at the sewer plant, a new $700,000 water treatment plant and at least $300,000 in water line replacement projects or additions such as replacement of lines serving areas west of the Borough along State Route 59. All of this work was accomplished with no increase in rates.
Although an increase in total water and sewer rates of $24/month is a significant increase, only about 1/3 of the increase is attributable to debt service for the Water Street Project, with 2/3 of the rate increase just catching up with inflation of the last 10-20 years. A combined sewer and water rate of $98/month is very much in-line with local areas. Some of the local townships that have had to put in low-pressure sewer systems charge as much as $75/month or more just for sewer service.
In 2018, when the Authority applied to USDA-Rural Development for grants and financing, they were told that although favorable financing terms could be provided, grants were out of the question due to the low sewer and water rates. To even reach the minimum threshold for grant consideration, the combined rates at that time would have had to be around $95/month.