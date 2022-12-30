SMETHPORT — As residents and drivers that frequent the Smethport area can attest, there has been considerable construction activity ongoing in the Water Street and Mechanic Street areas of the Borough over the last 15 months.

The $5.5 million Water Street Upgrade Project involving water and sewer line replacement work is nearly complete, although now shut-down for the winter. Remaining work, to be completed in the Spring, will involve finishing storm sewer improvements at five intersections along Water Street, paving of the remainder of Water and Mechanic Streets and restoration of yards, berms and sidewalks that have been impacted by the construction.

