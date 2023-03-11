Smethport NHS

Back row from Left, are Alyn Thomas, Gillian Walker, Karlee Tanner, Lila Costa, Charity Lapp, Caleigh Wolosewicz, Emma Thomas, Kaylee Edgar, Raygn Walker, Ella Forquer. Middle row, from left, are advisor Karen Moses, Elizabeth Hungiville, Haydn Riekofsky, Faith Miller, Julianna Cole, Alex Cole, Owen Holmberg, Emily Snyder, Carson Dunn, Dominic Ritts, Brayden Cosper, and Principal Doug Dickerson. Front, from left, Emily Higley, Jaidyn Goodman, Brianna Digel, Macy Holmberg, Ava Costa, Kaylee Swanson, Hope Peterson, Isabella Learn, Katelyn Dunn, and Kyra Shields. Not pictured is Jocelyn Alfieri.

 Photo by Liz Dippold

SMETHPORT — On Wednesday, the Smethport Area School District held the 2023 National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.

Three full members and 11 associate members were inducted into the Smethport Chapter. These students join the 18 juniors and seniors who are already full members. Principal Doug Dickerson welcomed everyone and the returning members presided over the ceremony. President Ava Costa introduced the guest speaker, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.

Local & Social