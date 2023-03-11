SMETHPORT — On Wednesday, the Smethport Area School District held the 2023 National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.
Three full members and 11 associate members were inducted into the Smethport Chapter. These students join the 18 juniors and seniors who are already full members. Principal Doug Dickerson welcomed everyone and the returning members presided over the ceremony. President Ava Costa introduced the guest speaker, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
Shaffer addressed the students with the message to set their eyes on their dreams and go for it. She told the students that life has many obstacles but to never give up on their individual aspirations. Her childhood was not an easy one, but she persevered to accomplish the goals she set forth for herself. Her message was well received.
The ceremony concluded with the new inductees each signing the chapter’s register and then being presented a certificate of membership by Dickerson and Superintendent Brice Benson. Each inductee was also presented a yellow rose, the society’s flower which is a symbol of excellence. All students, family, and friends celebrated with a small reception afterwards.
Emily Housler played the piano, Liz Dippold took photographs, Sandy Walker put together the programs, and Karen Moses is the chapter’s advisor.