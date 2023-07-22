SMETHPORT — Smethport author Pamela Nelson’s newly released book, “Widows of the Bible,” is a heartfelt devotional developed to bring comfort and reassurance to those who have lost their spouse.
“Widows of the Bible” from Christian Faith Publishing is a powerful collection of twelve stories drawn from God’s word that share a message of compassion and support, according to Nelson. The book encourages widows to seek comfort and guidance through trust in God.
“Jesus invites you to open up the pages of this devotional to discover God’s love, compassion, comfort and provision for this season of grief in your life,” said Nelson. “He is in every one of these twelve widow stories written in the Word of God. The stories are true, and these women existed so you can hear their widow’s story speak to your heart to help heal and restore your loss as you turn to Jesus Christ, our Savior.
Nelson continued, “God desires to meet with you personally on every page. He longs for you to turn to Him and hear His personal message of comfort for you in each passage. He draws near to you and hears your cry and will bring you up out of your sorrow. He will place your feet upon the rock of Jesus Christ, his Son, and help you take each step of faith. He will put a new song in your mouth so others will come to trust in the Lord because of your widow story.”
Nelson shared these stories in the hope of offering a helping hand to anyone navigating the grief process through a selection of impactful stories from the Bible.
Consumers can purchase “Widows of the Bible” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Widows of the Bible”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at (866) 554-0919.