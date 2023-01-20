MOUNT JEWETT — The lack of snow on the ground is not a problem for the Kinzua Bridge State Park’s sled dog event set for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Dale Pitcher, chief musher for the sled dogs visiting the park, said, “No snow, no problem!”
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 10:35 am
The sled dogs have equipment for running without snow.
Don’t miss this interesting demonstration at the park. Meet the sled-dogs and the mushers. Hear stories about the history of mushing, the serum run in the 1920s and the Seppala line of Huskies. Check out the hot dogs made by our local Boy Scout Troop and have some hot chocolate, too. The Kane Historical Preservation Society and Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative will be available in the park classroom.
The event is sponsored in part by the Kinzua Bridge Foundation and the Mount Jewett Rotary. Wear appropriate footwear and dress for the weather. Meet on the west side of the building near the bridge.
For more information, contact Kinzua Bridge State Park Complex Office at (814) 778-5467 or e-mail us at kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. Visit DCNR’s website directly at www.dcnr.pa.gov.
