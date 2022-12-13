CTC SkillsUSA

Nearly 50 students participated in a SkillsUSA Leadership Event and look forward to the district competition in January.

Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center hosted a SkillsUSA Leadership Event on Thursday, December 8, which brought 22 CTC students, as well as 27 Bradford High Comprehensive Career and Technical Program students from Bradford.

The annual event that takes place in Erie was canceled due to unfortunate circumstances, but thanks to a collaborative effort, Seneca Highlands was able to provide something for the area’s SkillsUSA youth.

