Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center hosted a SkillsUSA Leadership Event on Thursday, December 8, which brought 22 CTC students, as well as 27 Bradford High Comprehensive Career and Technical Program students from Bradford.
The annual event that takes place in Erie was canceled due to unfortunate circumstances, but thanks to a collaborative effort, Seneca Highlands was able to provide something for the area’s SkillsUSA youth.
Students rotated through four stations for 45 minute sessions:
Professionalism with Brent Bryant, involving an outside ropes course, and a pretend minefield; Social Media and You with Tom Boylan and Dave DeGolier, focusing on maintaining professionalism on social media; Framework for SkillsUSA with Kim Mooney, concentrating on mastering important technical skills, workplace skills, and personal skills through games and activities; and Team building with Michelle Jack, where students created snowmen utilizing leadership skills, and enjoyed other interactive activities.
Students also enjoyed a catered lunch provided by the SHCTC Culinary students and a presentation about courage by Kelly Compton, curriculum specialist at the Seneca Highlands IU9.
The students look forward to the SkillsUSA Districts Competition in Mercer in early January.