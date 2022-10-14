Dutchmen

Members of the Singing Dutchmen are directed by Ed Schwer with accompanist Rita Ordiway. Pictured in the front row are Dick Seriani and Jerry Klein; in the back row are Jim McAlister, Joe Bon, Bill Pistner, Gennaro Aiello, Steve Secco, Boots Bonfardine and Mark Flacinski.

 Photo provided by Tom Pistner

ST. MARYS — The Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus have resumed full rehearsals and performances this fall after interruptions from the musical scene due to Covid. The group is inviting men from high school age and up, to come to a rehearsal and give them a try. Rehearsals are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Shiloh Presbyterian Church Sanctuary in St. Marys.

“With the start of a new season, we are looking for new members,” said director Ed Schwer. “We wanted to reach out to the Bradford area since we do have some current members representing the area.”

