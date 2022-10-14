ST. MARYS — The Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus have resumed full rehearsals and performances this fall after interruptions from the musical scene due to Covid. The group is inviting men from high school age and up, to come to a rehearsal and give them a try. Rehearsals are from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in the Shiloh Presbyterian Church Sanctuary in St. Marys.
“With the start of a new season, we are looking for new members,” said director Ed Schwer. “We wanted to reach out to the Bradford area since we do have some current members representing the area.”
According to Schwer, the group has a rich history going back more than 50 years when the organization was founded by Gloria Anderson.
Over the years, Dutchmen members have been from the St. Marys, Emporium, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Kane, DuBois and Bradford areas. For the past 35 years, they have been under the direction of Schwer, a local musician and retired music teacher from St. Marys; and accompanied by Rita Ordiway, a highly respected pianist, well known throughout Elk County.
The chorus sings unison to four-part harmony on all varieties of music; both secular and sacred. They sing songs from Christmas selections to contemporary Christian music; and folk Broadway to pop music throughout many decades.
The Men’s Chorus has performed in the area participating in Christmas and patriotic programs; singing for civic organizations, county fairs and nursing homes, throughout the surrounding areas. They have also sung for church services in St. Marys and Emporium.
The group not only services the local communities in song, but they give back with two scholarships through the Elk County Community Foundation.
The first scholarship is in memory of their founding director, Gloria Anderson; and the second scholarship is in memory of their past long-time accompanist, Gladys Schultz. Both scholarships are presented annually to high school seniors, with more details available through the school’s guidance departments or the foundation.
Any individual who may be interested in participating or learning more about the Singing Dutchmen Men’s Chorus or if an organization, business or event would like to consider having the Singing Dutchmen provide entertainment, call Schwer at (814) 834-7733.