Weather Alert

...BAND OF STEADY SNOW... HAZARDS...A band of steady snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 813 AM EST, a band of snow was along a line extending from just north of DuBois to near Lock Haven to near Schuylkill Haven and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Williamsport, Bloomsburg, St. Marys, Berwick, Warren, Bradford, Tamaqua, Milton, Shenandoah, Danville, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mahanoy City, Ridgway, Frackville, Kane, Mansfield, Wellsboro, St. Clair and Ashland. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Mile Run and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 201 to 246. This includes the following Interstates... Interstate 81 from mile markers 121 to 139. Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. SAFETY INFO... Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. &&