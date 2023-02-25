HARRISBURG — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service announces that sign up is now underway for a new project that will focus on improving the health and resiliency of both public and private forest resources across the Allegheny Plateau.

NRCS will provide more than $330,000 in fiscal year 2023 to a partnership effort between Allegheny Forest Health Collaborative, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Woodland Stewardship Innovation Partnership, Ruffed Grouse Society, and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

