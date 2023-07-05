UNIVERSITY PARK — Prospective pesticide applicators can gain a foundation of knowledge about safe and proper handling and use of pesticides by attending the “Private Pesticide Applicator Short Course,” a Penn State Extension workshop aimed at those who would like to become certified private pesticide applicators to apply restricted-use pesticides on their farm or property.
The workshop will be held in three locations:
In Smethport, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 13, at Penn State Extension’s McKean County office, 17129 US-6; In Coudersport, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 13, at Penn State Extension’s Potter County office, 7 Water Street; or in Ridgway, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 14, at Penn State Extension’s Elk County office, 300 Center Street.
This event is designed to help participants prepare for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s private pesticide applicator certification exams. Instructors will review and highlight key material in the Pesticide Core and Supplemental Manual. Small group activities and breaks will take place between chapters.
Private applicators include those who intend to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides to the property they or their employer own or rent to produce an agricultural commodity, including nurseries and greenhouses.
Participants can register for any of the workshops through July 12 for a $5 fee. Organizers point out that the registration fee does not include study materials. All participants are responsible for obtaining their own private pesticide applicator core certification examination training materials for the class.
Instructors recommend ordering training packets in advance on the Penn State Extension website or by calling the Penn State Publications Distribution Center toll-free at (877) 345-0691.
If participants plan to use study packets that were purchased previously, they should make sure their study materials include the updated manuals.
More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/private-pesticide-applicator-short-course-workshop.
This course does not offer the private pesticide applicator licensing exam. To find a convenient location and time for taking the exam and to make a reservation, individuals can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.
Organizers noted that the week after the course, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will administer a pesticide certification exam at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the McKean County Fairgrounds 4-H building, 7172 PA-46, Smethport.
Local residents will receive priority registration. Individuals who are interested can register by calling Penn State Extension’s McKean County office at (814) 887-5613, ext. 200.