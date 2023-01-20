SMETHPORT — A sentencing hearing Thursday at the McKean County Courthouse for an accused drug dealer resulted in a state prison sentence of at least 9 years and 7 months and up to 19 years and 8 months of incarceration and one year of probation with additional terms.

Steffan Sisson, 32, had been charged by Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine and firearm-related charges.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos