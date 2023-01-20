SMETHPORT — A sentencing hearing Thursday at the McKean County Courthouse for an accused drug dealer resulted in a state prison sentence of at least 9 years and 7 months and up to 19 years and 8 months of incarceration and one year of probation with additional terms.
Steffan Sisson, 32, had been charged by Chief County Detective Ryan Yingling with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine and firearm-related charges.
On October 21, 2021, according to a statement released Thursday by McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer, Yingling secured a search warrant for Sisson’s residence.
Multiple agencies assisted in executing the search warrant including: McKean County District Attorney; McKean County Detectives; McKean County Drug Task Force; Potter County Detective; Potter County East Drug Task Force; Olean City Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit; Southern Tier Drug Task Force; N.Y. State Police Troop A VGNET Team; McKean County Detective K-9 unit; and McKean County Adult Probation. Shinglehouse Ambulance Service was on standby and the McKean County Department of Emergency Services provided equipment to the officers.
According to police reports, Sisson had approximately 200 wax bags of fentanyl, along with methamphetamine and five rifles, seized in a drug bust in Shinglehouse in October 2021.
He was charged then with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors; and five counts of possessing a firearm when prohibited, first-degree misdemeanors.
On Oct. 22, 2021, a confidential informant of the McKean County Drug Task Force purchased a gram of methamphetamine from Sisson in a controlled buy at Sisson’s residence.
A search warrant was executed at the residence after the buy. Law enforcement found 15 grams of meth and approximately 200 bags of fentanyl, along with four .22-caliber rifles and one 7mm-08 rifle inside the residence. Sisson has a prior conviction in New York state for criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the criminal complaint stated.
Sisson was also sentenced for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence as well as a case handled by the attorney general’s office whereby Sisson pled guilty to insurance fraud. According to the criminal complaint, Geico Insurance referred the case to the Office of the Attorney General Insurance Fraud Section. In December of 2021, Sisson filed a claim with Geico through its online app stating that he had backed out of his driveway and struck a pole, causing damage to the vehicle and the rear tail light.
Geico conducted an investigation and determined that Sisson had reported an accident on July 7 in which all the damages appeared to be the same, except for the damage to his rear tail light. For the prior claim, he had been issued a check for $6,961.54, the complaint stated.
The investigation showed that Geico had paid Sisson, but he didn’t fix the vehicle. When he damaged the car a second time, he attempted to get paid again for the damage from the first crash as well as from the second, the complaint stated.