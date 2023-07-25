A Shinglehouse man is in McKean County Jail for allegedly threatening to shoot his neighbor over a property dispute.
Stockton Sisson, 77, of Champlin Hollow Road, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:32 p.m. on Friday, state police were called to Champlin Hollow for reported threats. Police said the victim showed them a recording of an incident with Sisson where Sisson threatened to shoot him.
Sisson was arraigned Saturday before on-call District Judge Rich Luther and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. He is scheduled for Central Court on Thursday.