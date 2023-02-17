On Thursday, the McKean County Sheriff’s Office released information about a new telephone scam.
Reportedly, an individual received a call from an unknown number claiming they were an employee from the McKean County Sheriff’s Office. He proceeded by claiming to be calling the person in reference to a warrant.
From there, the individual then began asking questions about their name, and about their current residence. After all the questions, the scammer advised that if the individual had a warrant they could pay to take care of it.
The McKean County Sheriff’s Office said they will not call and ask for payment over the phone, for any reason.
Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to not provide any financial information if they receive a call similar to this.