ALTOONA — On Tuesday, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will start the new year by decreasing diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at each of its more than 665 locations that offer this grade.
The offer officially started Tuesday and ends on January 31.
This reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for mid-size trucks, $12 for full-size trucks and $60 for semi-trailers (Numbers based on average tank size for each truck mentioned. Numbers assume that customers will fill the gas tank from ‘empty’ to ‘full’).
The price will be decreased from the original diesel price listed at each Sheetz location. This offer will include both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options. During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback.
Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.