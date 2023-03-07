Shapiro

HARRISBURG (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a hefty an increase in aid to Pennsylvania's schools in his first budget delivered Tuesday to the Legislature, but the Democrat's administration also emphasized prudence, saying a massive cash surplus will dwindle over time.

Shapiro’s budget proposal comes as Pennsylvania keeps taking in robust tax collections, leaving it with billions in reserve, even as the administration faces demands for more money for schools, highways and social services.

