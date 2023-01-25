Gov. Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro

 The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to cut back on state pension funds' reliance on outside investment contractors, who manage billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees.

"We need to get rid of these risky investments. We need to move away from relying on Wall Street money managers," Shapiro said, making some of his first remarks on the subject since he was elected.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos