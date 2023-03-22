Gov. Josh Shapiro

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has doubled down on the importance of bolstering Pennsylvania's teaching profession, which for years has seen a drastically declining number of new educators.

Standing in the library of Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday, Shapiro touted his proposed three-year tax incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, while stressing the impact a better school environment can have on quelling the teacher shortage.

