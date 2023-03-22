PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has doubled down on the importance of bolstering Pennsylvania's teaching profession, which for years has seen a drastically declining number of new educators.
Standing in the library of Pittsburgh Colfax K-8 in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday, Shapiro touted his proposed three-year tax incentive of up to $2,500 a year for newly certified teachers, while stressing the impact a better school environment can have on quelling the teacher shortage.
"For too long we have disinvested in our teachers," Shapiro said. "We have not placed a premium on our teachers and that is going to change."
Teacher certifications issued in Pennsylvania have been in steep decline, going from about 15,000 new in-state certifications in 2010 to about 5,000 for the 2020-21 year, according to state data.
That "dire" shortage has impacted districts across the state, including those in the Pittsburgh area, which have recently struggled to fill open positions and where school nurses, principals and other staff have been forced to step in to ensure each classroom has an adult.
Shapiro proposed three solutions to help reverse that trend: the financial incentive; creating a better school environment through investments in buildings, offering universal free breakfast and focusing on mental health; and letting teachers know they're valued.
"Our administration is taking action to tackle these big challenges with common sense solutions that will work," Shapiro said.
The Democratic governor this month proposed his first budget — which includes an additional $671.4 million in basic and special education funding — as well as the tax credit. The credit, which would also be used for new police officers and nurses, would apply to certifications issued starting in 2023.
"Pennsylvania is in deep need for great, passionate and hardworking educators. ... I believe this can really impact new educators and help those passionate about teaching," said Megan Ost, a senior in early childhood education at Carlow University who was at Tuesday's event.
The idea was applauded by Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey who stressed the need of making the education profession attractive.
"Right now of all times our children need this more than ever," Gainey said. "We know there's a host of social issues that we're dealing with and in order to deal with this we need qualified teachers ... that want to make sure that our children are alright."
The incentive requires approval from the politically divided Legislature. Shapiro noted that further conversations will take place with lawmakers.
Shapiro also touted $500 million in additional dollars he earmarked for both school improvements and mental health services.
In all, the proposed budget includes an almost 8% increase to basic education funding, or a $567.4 million boost to cover inflationary and cost-of-living growth. He also called for a $104 million increase for special education.
The governor has called the budget a "down payment" to schools that have faced inequities caused by an education funding system that last month was deemed unconstitutional by a Commonwealth Court judge.
Shapiro has indicated that it will take years to fix the state's education funding system, and that it will not be resolved in one budget.
In Harrisburg, lawmakers on the House and Senate appropriations committees have started a multi-week series of hearings on Shapiro's 2023-24 proposed budget. Monday's initial sessions in the House focused on funding for the Department of Education, headed by Secretary Khalid Mumin.
On Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee shifted its focus to state-related higher education institutions, including the University of Pittsburgh, represented at the hearing by Chancellor Patrick Gallagher.
A Senate Appropriations Committee hearing focused on K-12 education is scheduled for next week. Following the hearings, lawmakers and Shapiro's office will enter negotiations, with a June 30deadline for final approval of the budget.
"We now have a responsibility to ensure that our kids all get a shot and that there's real equity in our system," Shapiro said.
Shapiro's speech came after he met with about 14 sixth graders who trekked into the hallway carrying books that would be used for makeshift ramps and cars made from plastic bottles, CD's and cans. The students were learning about distance, speed and angles.
"I believe in Pennsylvania every person, especially our children, should have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed," Shapiro said. "It starts in our public schools."
