HARRISBURG (TNS) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has a lot of policy ideas and objectives that he wants to bring to Pennsylvania’s governor’s office.
But in a statewide race that has become intensely personal, he seems to believe that one of his most compelling arguments for election is very simple: He is not the other guy.
Shapiro as the anti-Doug Mastriano suffused an hour-long interview PennLive’s editorial board held with the Democratic candidate for governor Monday. Mastriano, the Republican nominee who is a retired Army colonel now serving as a state senator from Franklin County, has yet not responded to a similar invitation.
“I have run against seven Republicans in my lifetime in Pennsylvania, twice statewide and the rest regional. And I wanted to beat every single one of them, and I did,” said the career politician who has served as a state lawmaker and county commissioner before becoming attorney general. “I believed that my ideas were better. I believed that my approach was better. But against each one of them, I never worried about our institution ...”
This time is different, he said. “This is the first race I’ve ever been in where I truly worry about our institutions if Doug Mastriano is given the keys to the office ...
“He is someone who has made clear that unless you think like him, unless you look like him, unless you pray like him, unless you vote like him, you don’t count in Doug Mastriano’s Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.
The comments came in response to a challenge from conservative commentator and editorial board member Jeffrey Lord that Democrats routinely try to demonize conservative Republicans, and that Shapiro is just reciting from a tried-and-true political playbook.
Shapiro said Mastriano himself has fueled those fears through his reactions to former President Donald J. Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election, including:
- Hosting a legislative hearing that gave Trump’s team a platform to raise questions — but also promote several baseless allegations of fraud —about the Pennsylvania result. He later sponsored a Senate resolution calling the Pennsylvania result “irredeemably corrupted” and assigning the Legislature the responsibility of naming the state’s electors.
- Participating in several meetings and phone calls with Trump and other White House staffers as they tried to leverage Republican-led legislatures around the country — ultimately unsuccessfully — to help annul Joe Biden’s win.
Mastriano’s campaign website this fall says he will partner with the Legislature to eliminate “no-excuse” mail-in voting; get rid of drop boxes, which critics have seized on as a potential opening for fraud; and to pass universal voter identification requirements.
But Shapiro said there are legitimate grounds for voters to be concerned that Mastriano — based on past deeds, his avid support from activists who don’t accept Biden’s win, and his pledges to use the governor’s ability to oversee elections in Pennsylvania to restore doubters’ faith in the system — will use the governor’s powers to damage the institutional foundations of government.
Shapiro said the same contrasts are evident in the candidates’ approach to the media in this campaign, something he said all voters should be concerned about.
“Throughout this whole campaign, when I leave an event I always do a, you know, whatever it’s called — a gaggle, or whatever — with the local media, whether you’re from a national publication or a local publication. I always make myself available and answer the questions.”
And he pointed to his willingness to take questions in independent settings like the public forum offered by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry on Oct. 3, a widely-watched governor’s race staple. Mastriano opted not to participate in that forum. He has routinely refused to respond to questions or interview requests from traditional news outlets.
“Whether I like the questions or not it’s important to be accountable,” Shapiro continued. “I think what my opponent has done in this race, you know, not only violates really the sort of rules of our politics, and the history and tradition of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates answering questions from the media, but it does a real disservice to the public.”
“I think the real question now you have to ask yourself is when he refuses to answer your questions....is what the hell is this guy hiding? What’s he so afraid of?”
Shapiro contrasted Mastriano’s with-us or against-us approach with what he described as his own eagerness to be a governor for all, with ample room for compromise when needed.
“Look, there are certain lines I’m not going to cross,” Shapiro said. “I’ve been very transparent about that. If this legislature puts a bill on my desk to ban all abortion and criminalize it the way Doug Mastriano wants to, I’m gonna veto that bill. I’ve been very transparent about that.”
Mastriano said at a Republican primary debate in April that he supports abortion bans without exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the parent. But acknowledging “we’re going to have to work out way towards that (a total ban), he promised to “move with alacrity” on a bill to ban abortions in Pennsylvania after a fetus’s heartbeat is detected.
But while he has some lines in the sand, Shapiro argued there is much more room for compromise.
“I’ve also been transparent about the need to hire more police officers, the need to fund our schools and empower parents to be able to help put their kids in the best possible situation for them to succeed. To actually cut business taxes and invest in workforce development. These are hardly partisan ideas,” Shapiro continued.
Offering an example of his common ground philosophy, the Democratic nominee doubled down Monday on his willingness to find compromise on an expansion of school choice in Pennsylvania, including potential financial incentives to help families find alternatives for failing public schools. That has been a policy priority for Republican legislators’ for years, and it’s an issue Mastriano has championed.
“We need to make sure all God’s, children have the opportunity to succeed, and it starts by making sure every single one of them — regardless of their socio-economic status, regardless of the ZIP Code they’re from, regardless of their skin color — get an opportunity to succeed.
“And so I’m gonna try and sort of break up the old mentality in Harrisburg and get all those different sides to come together and realize that we can have choice in our school system and we can have well-funded schools, and we can do both those things together and give our kids a chance to succeed... I view this through the lens of empowerment and opportunity.”
