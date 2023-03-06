Gov. Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro consults a map with emergency management officials before giving urgent update on East Palestine train derailment from the PEMA media center on Feb. 6.

HARRISBURG — Norfolk Southern agreed this week to reimburse first responders, county relief funds and state agencies nearly $7.4 million in the wake of the Feb. 3 train derailment near the Pennsylvania-Ohio border.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday he secured a deal with Alan Shaw, the railroad’s chief executive officer, to cover all of the costs the state incurred responding to the accident, as well as establishing a $1 million community relief fund in Beaver and Lawrence counties for impacted residents and businesses.

