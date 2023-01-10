Shapiro nominees

From left are Rich Negrin, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee to head the state Department of Environmental Protection; Cindy Adams Dunn, nominee to head Conservation and Natural Resources; and Russell Redding, named to lead the state’s Department of Agriculture.

 PennLive/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has kept it simple for two of his latest Cabinet appointments, asking current state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to stay on for a new hitch in state government.

In addition, Shapiro has turned to an attorney from the power sector to lead another key agency, asking Commonwealth Edison executive Rich Negrin to lead the Department of Environmental Protection.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos