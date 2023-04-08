CLEARFIELD — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 2 highlighted 2023 construction projects during a press conference Friday in Bellefonte.
District 2 serves nine counties including McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter. PennDOT officials discussed projects, impacts of funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), and the coming National Work Zone Awareness week.
Improving and maintaining roads and bridges across Pennsylvania is a top priority of the Shapiro administration.
District 2 Assistant District Executive for Construction, Steve Fantechi said, “2023 construction will bring improvements to roads and bridges that will enhance travel across our rural, northcentral region. BIL dollars are being put to good use in meaningful projects across our nine counties.”
Agreeing, District 2 Executive Tom Prestash said, “The BIL has brought District 2 its best level of funding since 2019. It has funded projects in construction, has freed non-BIL funding so that other projects could move forward, and is helping to address multi-modal projects and local projects outside of traditional PennDOT jobs.”
In 2023, PennDOT District 2 will have 85 projects in construction, with an approximate value of $264 million. Overall highlights in the 2023 construction season for the northcentral region — including projects supported and accelerated by the BIL — feature approximately 75 miles of paving; 483 miles of roadway sealcoating; 39 bridges will be preserved or rehabilitated, 25 bridges replaced; and two slides will be repaired.
Notable ongoing projects this year include:
- Bridge improvements in two locations over T-398 and WNYPA railroad in Eldred Borough in McKean County, $1.7 million funded by BIL;
- Resurfacing from the McKean County line to Fishing Creek in Potter County on Route 6, $7.7 million.
Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:
- Bridge rehabilitation on Route 153 near the Route 219 intersection in Jay Township, Elk County, $2.3 million; and
- Highway restoration on Route 244 north toward Oswayo in Potter County, $2 million.
As construction projects progress in the region, the traveling public will encounter many work zones and are urged to keep their safety and the safety of highway workers in mind. Friday’s event included a review of work zone safety. PennDOT will observe National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21. In work zones, PennDOT reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limit, turn on headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.