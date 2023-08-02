HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced more than $187,000 in state funds will be invested in the St. Mary’s Municipal Airport for terminal building rehabilitation and upgrades.
These investments are part of $10 million in state funding that will be awarded to public use airports for facility improvements, infrastructure preservation and development.
“Our airports are gateways to local economies in the Commonwealth, providing Pennsylvania communities with thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefit each year,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Gov. Shapiro knows that investing in infrastructure leads directly to jobs and economic progress. This state support will improve our airports, make our infrastructure more resilient and stimulate regional business.”
Rep. Mike Armanini said, “I am very pleased that the governor included the St. Mary’s Municipal Airport in the recent state funding to assist the airport in much needed facility improvements. We all must work together in keeping these municipal airports throughout rural Pennsylvania thriving as their purpose covers so many different avenues that are essential to our local communities.”
The state capital budget’s Aviation Transportation Assistance Program, supported by bonds, will fund 10 projects statewide.