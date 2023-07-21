A former Bradford and Port Allegany man who was sending nude photos of himself to children on Snapchat was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to quite a lengthy prison term— 75 to 150 years.
Aaron Davis, 29, was convicted at trial in January of a total of 84 counts, including 31 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, 25 counts of corruption of minors, 25 counts of obscene materials to a minor, and one count each of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor regarding sex abuse and criminal use of a communication facility.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer commented after the sentencing, explaining that Davis had been on the Megan’s Law list for sex offenders at the time of these crimes.
“When a defendant is sentenced, the judge is required to consider the sentencing range that is set by the legislature for any particular crime as well as a defendant’s prior criminal history,” she said. “While there is some leeway in the guidelines for a judge in imposing a sentence, the sentence a judge imposes has to be consistent with the sentencing guidelines.
She continued, “However, when a defendant has been previously convicted of a sex offense where they are required to register under Megan’s Law (now known as SORNA), the district attorney can seek a mandatory 25-year minimum where, in comparison, the guideline range may only call for incarceration of a few months.”
And she did seek the longer sentence, she explained.
“This particular provision of the sentencing code was utilized in this case to recognize the prior offense, the continued violations of the law of a sexual nature directed toward young children, and the threat to children if the defendant were to be released. While the goals of the criminal justice system are rehabilitation, deterrence, and punishment, in this case, removal from society in the form of a lengthy sentence was sought to keep children safe from Davis.”
It was a joint investigation that led to the arrest of Davis, Shaffer said, starting on April 22, 2021.
Bradford City Police Officer Matthew Gustin received a report that Davis had inquired about a young girl from her adult relative and asked the adult relative for the child’s telephone number. The adult said instead, she gave Davis the number of the child’s mother, but told him it was the child. The mother testified that she began receiving messages from Davis — who thought he was talking to the child — where Davis said he knew the child was 13 or 14, and said he was 28. When the messages from Davis began to be sexually provocative, the mother contacted Bradford City Police.
Gustin assumed the identity of the child and continued the communication with Davis, who continued to send sexually provocative texts and sent two pictures of his genitals and a video of his genitalia. Officer Shelby Walters also interacted with Davis and assumed the identity of the child.
In a separate investigation, Bradford City Police Officer Tony Lama learned that a student reported to a school resource officer her concerns about Davis’ contact with younger students at Floyd C. Fretz Middle School. A 12-year-old female reported to Lama that she had received more than 25 images and videos — of male genitalia and explicit conduct — from Davis after he began contacting her over Snapchat. The child was offered a cell phone in exchange for sending pictures to Davis; the child met with Davis in a parking lot where he gave her a phone. Police obtained the phone from the child and saw the messages and video she had received.
Lama viewed Davis’ cell phone as well and was able to identify several images of a 15-year-old female that showed her undressed or nude. Some of the images were modified to include male genitalia in a way that depicted sexual conduct. This new case was added to the existing cases prior to trial. Shaffer sought to join the cases for trial because of the overlapping evidence in each case; Judge John Pavlock approved the request.
Davis is currently serving a sentence of 20 months to 40 months for a charge of failing to comply with registration requirements as required by the law formerly known as Megan’s Law.
Davis was convicted of numerous crimes against three victims — two direct juvenile victims and one intended victim where the police intervened — so a 25-year minimum for each victim was sought, for a minimum of 75 years, Shaffer said.
Under the law, the maximum sentence is required to be at least double the minimum, thus the sentence of 75 to 150 years. Davis was also sentenced to 9 years of consecutive probation.
Following the trial, Shaffer credited the officers for their diligence, expertise, and dedication in solving these cases and paid special gratitude to the young woman who came forward with her concerns to a school resource officer about Davis’ contact with younger children at the school.
Following trial, Davis was required to be evaluated by the Sex Offender Assessment Board who opined that he met the definition of a sexually violent predator as that term is defined in the law. A hearing was held and the judge agreed, finding that Davis is a sexually violent predator.
In addition to incarceration, Davis is required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime, undergo sex offender treatment, have no contact with the victims or their immediate family, no unsupervised contact with other juveniles, and provide a DNA sample.