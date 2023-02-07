SMETHPORT — Sexual assault-related charges against a Port Allegany man were bound over to McKean County Court at a hearing Monday before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport.

Lucas Roberge, 18, of 10 Park Lane Drive, is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, second-degree felonies; indecent assault of an unconscious person, a first-degree misdemeanor; and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos