SMETHPORT — Sexual assault-related charges against a Port Allegany man were bound over to McKean County Court at a hearing Monday before District Judge Bill Todd in Smethport.
Lucas Roberge, 18, of 10 Park Lane Drive, is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious person, second-degree felonies; indecent assault of an unconscious person, a first-degree misdemeanor; and indecent assault without consent, a second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, in November, a woman went to the Port Allegany Borough Police to report a possible sexual assault. The victim said she had a party at her apartment. Roberge was there, but was not drinking. The victim said she passed out from too much alcohol, and woke up in her bed with Roberge, who was touching her inappropriately. Roberge told the victim that he had done things to her of a sexual nature while she was asleep, the complaint stated.
Roberge remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail. He is represented by Attorney Christopher Martini.