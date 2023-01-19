SMETHPORT — Several people were sentenced last week in McKean County Court before President Judge John Pavlock.
Arthur Crooks, 46, of Bradford, will serve four to 12 months in jail and 24 months concurrent probation on charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.
Crooks was granted work release status and ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim. As it was a crime of domestic violence, he is no longer permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition.
According to the criminal complaint, in May 2021, he was arguing with a woman, grabbed her by the neck, started choking her and called her a derogatory term. She became lightheaded and could not breathe.
Steven Hardy, 34, of Bradford, was ordered to serve 15 months of probation and perform 40 hours of community service for unlawful restraint with serious bodily injury. As it was a crime of domestic violence, he is no longer permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition.
According to the criminal complaint, last August, police were dispatched to speak with a female about an alleged domestic incident on Foster View Drive. The female said Hardy had choked her to the point she couldn’t breathe and threw her on the bed. He told her that if she tried to leave, the same thing would happen again. She tried to call someone, but he took her phone away, the complaint stated.
Danielle Connor, 33, of Bradford, was ordered to serve 24 months probation and perform 50 hours community service for a charge of simple assault. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to write a letter of apology.
Tiffany Hulings, 31, of Kane, was ordered to serve a maximum of 15 months of probation and 75 hours of community service for a charge of accidents involving personal injury. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim and to write a letter of apology.
Courtney Root, 20, of Bradford, was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 45 hours of community service for theft by unlawful taking. As part of her sentence, she is to make $1,224 in restitution to Subway of Kane and was ordered not to be on the premises of the business.
Tyler Benner, 22, of Gifford, was sentenced to 12 months probation and 30 hours community service for possession of a controlled substance.