COUDERSPORT — There are three Republican candidates seeking a spot on the ballot for Potter County sheriff in the May primary election, including perhaps the most infamous resident of Ulysses.
Daniel Burnside of Ulysses is seeking the Republican nod, as are career law enforcement officers Angela Milford of Roulette Township and Kevin Siska of Allegany Township.
There are no Democratic candidates. Incumbent Glenn Drake did not seek re-election.
Burnside is better known as a neo-Nazi who has held rallies for the National Socialist Movement at his Ulysses property. A roadside garage at his property, located across from a school bus garage, is decorated with signs, flags and carvings representing Nazi propaganda, hate speech and racist language. He’s attracted international media attention in the past, and hosted documentary film crews at his Ulysses home, all to share his ideologies.
Milford is a lifelong resident of the area, and has been a corrections officer at the jail since 1994. She became assistant warden in 2005, and deputy warden in 2009, holding that title until the jail board was created and she became warden.
Siska lived in Potter County for several years after attending college, and then moved to Alaska to pursue a career in law enforcement. He worked as a correctional officer in a maximum-security prison before joining the Juneau Police Department, where he served as a sergeant. He returned to Potter County after nearly 22 years in law enforcement in Alaska. He has served as deputy sheriff with the Potter County Sheriff’s Department since 2017.
A total of seven candidates are seeking nomination to their party’s ballot for Potter County commissioner in the May primary election.
On the Democratic side, candidates Michael D. Zenns of Portage Township, Jenna Maiuro Gurney of Coudersport Ward 2 and Jack Keifer of Coudersport Ward 2 are all seeking the two seats up for election.
Incumbent Barry Hayman is not seeking re-election.
On the Republican side, incumbents Paul W. Heimel of Coudersport Ward 2 and Nancy Grupp of Eulalia Township are seeking the party’s nod, as are Robert Rossman of Coudersport Ward 1 and Loren Fitzgerald of Homer Township.
Running unopposed are for treasurer, Krista Miller of Homer Township, and for Register of Wills & Recorder of Deeds, Nicole Larsen of Coudersport Ward 2.
Running for prothonotary are Brenda Langan of Ulysses Borough and Ashley Gledhill of Austin Borough. Langan is currently finance director for McKean County, while Gledhill works as a deputy in the prothonotary office. Current prothonotary Kathy Schroeder is not seeking re-election.
Three Republican candidates are seeking two spots on the ballot for county auditor — Michele Gledhill of Austin, Sherri Lamer of Portage Township and Kathy Wagner of Hebron Township.
For the office of district judge, the Coudersport office is currently vacant. It had been held by Annette Easton, who retired.
Three candidates cross-filed for the nomination, Bryan D. Phelps of Coudersport Ward 2, John Wesley Northeimer of Coudersport Ward 1 and Garret Morey of Coudersport Ward I. Rebecca Renn of Coudersport Ward 1 filed on the Republican ticket.
Phelps is the chief of Sweden Township Police and Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department. Northeimer is a corrections officer at the Potter County Jail. Morey is a member of Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department and the Pennsylvania National Guard, where he serves as a combat medic. Renn is an attorney who has practiced law in Potter County since 2009. From 2013 to 2018, she served as assistant district attorney.
For the other two magistrates’ offices, the lone candidates are the incumbents, Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse and Chris Kalacinski in Galeton.