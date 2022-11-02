The brand new Elm Street Bridge was given an official name honoring a native son lost in Vietnam, James Keith Oxley, at a Bradford City Council meeting earlier this year. Now that the 5th ward bridge has officially been opened to motorists and pedestrians, it is time that an official dedication be held to memorialize Oxley’s bridge.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 212 and American Legion Post 108, as well as neighbors, friends and family of Oxley invite Bradford community members to join them for an official, short dedication ceremony.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos