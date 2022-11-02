The brand new Elm Street Bridge was given an official name honoring a native son lost in Vietnam, James Keith Oxley, at a Bradford City Council meeting earlier this year. Now that the 5th ward bridge has officially been opened to motorists and pedestrians, it is time that an official dedication be held to memorialize Oxley’s bridge.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 212 and American Legion Post 108, as well as neighbors, friends and family of Oxley invite Bradford community members to join them for an official, short dedication ceremony.
Bradford resident, Ken DuBois, first approached Bradford City Council about the naming of the bridge back in August, by reading a letter he had written to seek assistance with design and placement of sign brackets.
He explained that the funds for the signs to memorialize the Elm Street Bridge in honor of fallen soldier Oxley, who lost his life during the Vietnam War, had already been backed by the VFW Post 212 and the Bradford American Legion Post 108. Councilman Tom Riel, who was leading said council meeting, in the absence of Mayor James McDonald, relayed to DuBois the council would take the request under advisement and respond once all council members have had the opportunity to review the request.
It didn’t take long, at the very next council meeting a motion was approved to name the James Keith Oxley Memorial Bridge. The resolution stated that Oxley was born April 3, 1946, to Keith and Mary Oxley, graduated from Bradford High and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1966 to become a Navy Hospitalman. He began his deployment in Vietnam on July 15, 1967, and was lost at the age of 21 in the battle of Quang Tri Province.
The Saturday ceremony will include a short speech from Oxley’s childhood neighbor, Ken DuBois, who was the driving force behind this memorialization.
“We offered signage and poles and our support to Ken,” said VFW 212 Chaplain Jim Long. “But, this entire thing wouldn’t be happening if it wasn’t for his hard work and dedication.”
Others who will be present at the ceremony include Long, American Legion Post 108 Commander Larry Ferris and VFW Post 212 Commander Rich Siffran. Pastor Josh Haney of the Church of Nazarene, a former Marine sergeant himself, will provide the invocation during the ceremony. A city official will also be present to read the bridge proclamation.
After the speaking portion has concluded the VFW Post 212’s memorial dedication ceremony the American Legion Post 108 Rifle Squad will fire a salute and “Taps.”.
“Jim and I both grew up on High Street in the 5th ward. Jim was four years older than I was, so I grew up really looking up to him,” explained DuBois. “I remember one time I was out bouncing a hard rubber ball against a wall and Jim came out with a baseball and mitt and played catch with me for hours. That is the way everyone was in our neighborhood back in the 50s and 60s — if someone needed a hand, they got it.”
DuBois was overjoyed this project could come to fruition in such a short time span and with such community support.
“I am just so thankful everything was done so fast,” said DuBois. “To be able to memorialize the City’s newest bridge, in the same neighborhood where Jim and I grew up in, is all too heart-warming.”
The Elm Street Bridge will be closed on Saturday from approximately 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the service.