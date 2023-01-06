COLUMBIA FALLS, MAINE — Each year, millions of Americans come together to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those that serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at 3,702 participating locations — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. Thursday, the national nonprofit announced the theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed.”

