A chicken and biscuit dinner will be sold at the Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center, 60 Campus Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22.

The cost is $ 9 per meal and will benefit the center.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos