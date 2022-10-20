Officials at the Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center, 60 Campus Drive, remind area residents that a chicken and biscuit dinner will be sold from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The cost is $ 9 per meal and will benefit the center.

