The McKean County Local Emergency Planning Committee has received a $5,000 donation from Seneca Resources, which will be applied to the recent disposal of fire fighting foam containing PFOAs, known carcinogen, and the purchase of an environmentally friendly foam.
The old foam was collected from all the fire departments in the county and the new foam distributed to them. This foam is one of the primary extinguishing agents for flammable liquid fires especially petroleum based.
The donation from Seneca Resources is greatly appreciated and shows their commitment to McKean County; both its health and safety, and environment.