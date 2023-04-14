SALAMANCA, N.Y — Public library Libby App users in McKean, Cameron, Elk, and Forrest counties will need to sign out and sign back in to the Libby App.
Due to the transition to a new Integrated-Library System (ILS), patrons who use the Libby App with Seneca Library District must sign out and then sign back in. Library staff apologize for the inconvenience.
The following instructional videos on how to sign out and then sign back into Libby are provided to help patrons complete the task. The requested PIN is the last four digits of the patron’s phone number.
- Sign Out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkZY7oceGRQ
- Sign Back in with PIN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6vlZ3q5kxx4
Contact the library in the county for additional information or questions, or email help@senecadistrictlibraries.org