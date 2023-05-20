Jacoby

Wesley Jacoby

PORT ALLEGANY — Wesley Jacoby, a student in Mr. Brent Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned his PC Pro certification on May 17. Wesley is a senior from the Northern Potter School District. He earned his Network Pro certification during the 2021–22 school year. Wesley’s certificate is backed by a $1000 employment guarantee, ensuring his skills are workforce-ready.

