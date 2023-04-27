PORT ALLEGANY — Kristopher Herbert, a student in Mr. Brent Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center, earned his IT Fundamentals Pro certification on April 26, 2023. Kris is a senior from the Port Allegany School District. He previously earned his Digital Literacy Pro, Office Pro, PC Pro, and Network Pro certifications.
Kris’s certificate is backed by a $1,000 employment guarantee, ensuring his skills are workforce-ready. For more information on the Networking and Security program, feel free to contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or (814) 642-2573.