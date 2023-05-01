SHCTC Pic

Pictured with some of the information they plan to share at The Healthy Lifestyle Fair are Angelina Walker, Jeannette Nichols and Novallie Choris, CTC students of Mrs. Lana Barth.

 Era photo by Pam Fischer

PORT ALLEGANY — Come out and join the SHCTC Health Assistant class and learn about living a healthy lifestyle. The Healthy Lifestyle Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Shop N Save, Port Allegany.

Some of the lifestyle information presented will include heart health, diet management, mental health, healthy skin, alcohol/drug education, pregnancy, and planning for a family. The Health Assistance class has been working very hard to provide the community with a resource to healthy living.

In the Health Assistance Class, students learn that it is important to pursue the eight domains of wellness. This includes: emotional, environmental, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical and intellectual. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to improve the quality of your life. For questions, contact (814) 642-2573.

