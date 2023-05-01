PORT ALLEGANY — Come out and join the SHCTC Health Assistant class and learn about living a healthy lifestyle. The Healthy Lifestyle Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Shop N Save, Port Allegany.
Some of the lifestyle information presented will include heart health, diet management, mental health, healthy skin, alcohol/drug education, pregnancy, and planning for a family. The Health Assistance class has been working very hard to provide the community with a resource to healthy living.
In the Health Assistance Class, students learn that it is important to pursue the eight domains of wellness. This includes: emotional, environmental, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical and intellectual. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to improve the quality of your life. For questions, contact (814) 642-2573.