SHCTC competes at SkillsUSA

Abram Austin, of Otto-Eldred, competed in Carpentry at the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania District 10 Competitive Events. He earned second place.

 Photo submitted

PORT ALLEGANY — Students throughout the region traveled to the New Castle School of Trades (NCST) and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center to compete in a variety of competitions including the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania District 10 Competitive Events. District events were held on Friday, January 13.

The following students, with their competitions and the results, that attended from the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center are:

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos