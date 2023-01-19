PORT ALLEGANY — Students throughout the region traveled to the New Castle School of Trades (NCST) and Lawrence County Career and Technical Center to compete in a variety of competitions including the SkillsUSA Pennsylvania District 10 Competitive Events. District events were held on Friday, January 13.
The following students, with their competitions and the results, that attended from the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center are:
Harlee-Ann Panighetti (Otto-Eldred) Diesel Equipment Technology, Garry Strait (Otto-Eldred) Information Technology Service, Faith Miller (Smethport) Health Occupations Professional Portfolio (Third Place),
McKenzie Hurd (Coudersport) Job Skill Demonstration, Alex Post (Otto-Eldred) Medical Terminology, Karsen Rees (Otto-Eldred) Job Interview (3rd Place),
Anastasia Penick (Port Allegany) Restaurant Service, Levi Culver (Port Allegany) and AJ Herring (Northern Potter) Cybersecurity (3rd Place),
Mikya Stake (Port Allegany) First Aid/CPR (2nd Place),
Bren Carlson (Port Allegany) Firefighting, Shakira Yoder (Kane) Employment Application Process (2nd Place),
Alyssa Young (Smethport) Prepared Speech, Blair Dickinson (Smethport) Early Childhood Education, Ryan Batt (Otto-Eldred) Culinary Arts, Seth Benson (Port Allegany) Commercial Baking, Abram Austin (Otto-Eldred) Carpentry (2nd Place).
Maura Hess (Northern Potter) competed on January 10 at Steamfitters in Harmony, for Welding.
The state competition this year will be held in Hershey, Pennsylvania on April 12-14th.
Skills USA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel by providing educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation’s classrooms.