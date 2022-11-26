SALAMANCA, N.Y. — Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way.
The public is invited to join in the fun and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, courtesy of Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino. The event will begin at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting occurring at approximately 6 p.m.
The resort will host its annual holiday tree lighting starting with Santa Claus on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s Bus Lobby entrance. To cap off the special night, Western New York’s own Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated.
“Our annual tree lighting is one of our favorite celebrations, and we look forward to gathering with families, friends and neighbors from throughout the community to share the spirit of the holiday season,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation president and CEO.
The tree lighting will also be streamed live on the resort’s Facebook page. For more information, please visit SenecaAlleganyCasino.com.