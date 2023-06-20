SALAMANCA, N.Y. — The Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino will present a night of hot Country Music when Gary Allan performs at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the Seneca Allegany Event Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, beginning at noon.
Gary Allan is a throwback, modern-day outlaw star in the world of today’s Country Music. He has garnered worldwide acclaim for his heartfelt songs and profound connection with fans since making his debut in the late 1990s. With a string of chart-topping singles including “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing on but the Radio,” and “Watching Airplanes,” as well as multiple CMA Award nominations, Allan stands as one of the most prominent figures in Country Music today.
Allen’s ten studio albums, from 1996’s “Used Heart for Sale” to 2021’s “Ruthless,” have produced 26 hit singles and sold millions of copies worldwide. Known for his high-energy live shows, Allan delivers a powerful combination of musicianship, singing and performance each time he takes the stage.
Tickets, starting at $45 will go on sale Friday at noon.
Other upcoming shows at the Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino include: REO Speedwagon on June 24, with ticket prices starting at $55; The Oak Ridge Boys on July 22, with tickets starting at $25; Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be an outdoor show on Aug. 4, with tickets starting at $24; and The Beach Boys will be play outdoors on Aug. 5, with tickets beginning at $20.
The Seneca Resorts and Casinos use all paperless ticketing for all events at all of its properties. Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at 8 Clans inside the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino or at The Logo Shop. A secure link, sent by either email or text, allows guests to save tickets to their phone or mobile device.