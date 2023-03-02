Bob Casey

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and John Fetterman, D-Pa., along with U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, JD Vance, R-Ohio, Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Josh Hawley, R-Mont., introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 to prevent future train disasters like the derailment that devastated East Palestine, Ohio and Darlington Township, Pa.

The bill will take key steps to improve rail safety protocols, such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, establishing requirements for wayside defect detectors, creating a permanent requirement for railroads to operate with at least two-person crews, increasing fines for wrongdoing committed by rail carriers, and more.

