During the current two-year session, legislative efforts will be focused on protecting jobs, empowering families and defending freedoms.
“I think it’s important, since we’ve got a Democratic governor and a Democratic House of Representatives, that we outline our priorities so we can begin budget negotiations and other negotiation processes in a way that everyone knows from where each other is coming,” said Dush. “I will continue to work with my colleagues to ensure Pennsylvanians can find a good job, provide for their families and keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets, and it will remain my priority to make critical reforms to our voting process to restore the faith of all Pennsylvanians in their elections.”
Protecting Pennsylvania jobs requires a multifaceted approach that includes ensuring energy independence, promoting workforce development and continued improvement of infrastructure.
Empowering Pennsylvania families means providing healthy and safe communities, addressing mental and behavioral health needs, and guaranteeing access to high-quality educational opportunities.
For most Pennsylvanians, the idea of defending freedom includes keeping government out of their lives and their pockets as much as possible, while being confident in the process by which they elect those who represent them in government.
This session, Senate Republicans will build on their successful efforts last session that were focused on improving our state’s tax structure; redesigning the state system of higher education to better align degree programs with marketplace needs; modernizing the workforce development laws; creating new tax credits to generate jobs in key economic sectors, particularly manufacturing and agriculture; advancing our broadband, water and transportation infrastructure; supporting mental health services; increasing quality educational opportunities for all children; reducing government regulation; and pushing for more integrity within the election processes.