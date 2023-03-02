Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville

HARRISBURG — State Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, joined colleagues today in announcing Senate Republican principles and priorities for the 2023-24 legislative session (https://www.pasenategop.com/strengtheningpa/).

During the current two-year session, legislative efforts will be focused on protecting jobs, empowering families and defending freedoms.

