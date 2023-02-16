Sen. John Fetterman

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday.

 Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, still recovering from a stroke, has checked himself into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression, his office said Thursday.

Fetterman, who has struggled with the aftereffects of a stroke he suffered last May, checked himself in Wednesday night, it said.

