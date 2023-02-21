The Natural Funeral

In this August 2021 photo, Seth Viddal, who co-owns The Natural Funeral, stands behind a nearly completed human body composting vessel in Arvada, Colo.

 Associated Press

Pennsylvania may soon follow other states and adopt regulations for eco-friendly burial and cremation methods.

Republican senators recently introduced a bill to make water-based cremation legal. Meanwhile, Democratic representatives announced their intention to do the same, while adding a provision for natural organic reduction – also known as human composting.

