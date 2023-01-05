WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that he has prostate cancer, but added that he has an “excellent prognosis.”
WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Sen. Bob Casey announced Thursday that he has prostate cancer, but added that he has an “excellent prognosis.”
Casey, 62, D-Pa., released a brief statement.
“Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”
He continued, “In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery. I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead.”
Casey has held the position of senator since taking office in 2007. He previously served as Pennsylvania Auditor General from 1997 to 2005 and as Pennsylvania Treasurer from 2005 to 2007.
Born and raised in Scranton, Casey is the son of Robert Casey Sr., former governor of Pennsylvania. He graduated from The College of the Holy Cross in 1982, and spent the following year teaching fifth grade and coaching eighth-grade basketball in inner city Philadelphia for the Jesuit Volunteer Corps. He received his law degree from Catholic University in 1988, and entered the practice of law in Scranton. Casey and his wife, Terese, live in Scranton and have four adult daughters.
His current term ends on January 3, 2025.
