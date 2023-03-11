KERSEY — On March 8, International Women’s Day, the second annual Women Empowering Women: Women on the Rise Education and Networking event was held at the Red Fern.
Women from various backgrounds, professions and industries joined together for a fun-filled day designed to educate and inspire women about how to manage the challenges in life that women face personally and professionally.
“One of the biggest lessons that we learned this year is that the qualities that others may see as ‘flaws’ are actually strengths that can be used to our advantage,” said Shanda Kelsch, president of Women Empowering Women Personal and Professional Development.
Other topics that were covered that day included Take Control of Your Financial Future, Be Who You Are (Not Who Society Tells Us to Be), Take Control of Your Personal Safety, and How to be Heard in the Boardroom and Beyond.
“Women still struggle with getting our voices heard and taken seriously whether that’s at home, in the office, or out in our communities,” said Kelsch.
Kane Mayor, Brandy Schimp joined the Women Empowering Women team to tackle this difficult subject.
“The day was a success. The women that attended had fun, made new connections, and learned a lot from one another and that’s the purpose of Women Empowering Women … Women empowering other women.”
For more information about Women Empowering Women and their events, go to womenempoweringwomen.life