It has been said that the wheels of justice grind slowly, but after two years with limited movement in the Securities and Exchange Commission case against local brothers Shane and Sean Hvizdzak, the government is asking a judge to help speed things up.
Shane Hvizdzak of Bradford and Sean Hvizdzak of St. Marys stand accused of running a multi-million-dollar cryptocurrency scheme that has the two facing federal criminal charges as well. The pair allegedly bilked investors out of approximately $26 million, said it was being invested in digital assets and fabricated statements saying the investments were earning huge returns. However, the two allegedly put the funds in their personal accounts and moved it outside the U.S. The brothers, and the corporate entities through which they were doing business — High Street Capital, Hvizdzak Capital Management and High Street Capital Partners, were cited in June 2020 by the SEC, and indicted in August 2021.
Shane Hvizdzak had been represented by Pittsburgh attorney Efrem Grail, who withdrew from the case. In the criminal matter, Assistant Federal Public Defender Aaron Sontz was appointed to represent him in July. In the civil matter, Hvizdzak was directed to obtain counsel for himself and the corporate defendants.
In the current motion, the SEC’s attorneys stated, “On Oct. 19, 2022, the court held a status conference to address, primarily, the status of defendant Shane Hvizdzak’s efforts to retain counsel for himself” and the corporate defendants. At the hearing, he advised the court he had retained Michael DeRiso. However, DeRiso said that while he had met with Hvizdzak, he had not formalized an attorney-client relationship. He said he would advise the court by Oct. 21 of whether such a relationship was entered into; as of Nov. 2, Hvizdzak had not retained DeRiso, the motion stated.
Corporate entities cannot proceed without counsel. The court has instructed Hvizdzak on more than one occasion that he and the corporate entities face serious legal issues and require counsel, yet he has failed to retain an attorney, the motion read.
“(Hvizdzak’s) dilatory manner continues to prejudice the SEC and the victims in this case,” the attorneys noted in the motion. Until he has counsel, they cannot address the case
The SEC’s attorneys are asking U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy to schedule a hearing wherein Hvizdzak would be asked to show why he has failed to retain counsel.
As of Friday, the judge had yet to rule on the motion.